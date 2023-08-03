Nikki Farentino Newton Sells 1,300 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,005,000 after buying an additional 482,916 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,690,000 after acquiring an additional 90,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.