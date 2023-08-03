NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $14.57 on Monday. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.