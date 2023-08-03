Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.61. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

