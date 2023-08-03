Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Short Interest Update

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nuburu Stock Down 6.5 %
BURU stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Nuburu has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuburu
About Nuburu
Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuburu
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Nuburu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuburu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.