Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Short Interest Update

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nuburu Stock Down 6.5 %

BURU stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Nuburu has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuburu

About Nuburu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuburu in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

