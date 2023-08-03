Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $10.85. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 506,793 shares trading hands.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
