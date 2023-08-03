Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $10.85. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 506,793 shares trading hands.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 116,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.