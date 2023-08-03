Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.49

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.60. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 59,805 shares.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.