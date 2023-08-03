Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.49

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.60. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 59,805 shares.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 170,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

