NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

