NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 156.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.86 and its 200-day moving average is $310.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

