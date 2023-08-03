NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,100 shares of company stock worth $9,746,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

