Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Nyxoah Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $8.02 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

