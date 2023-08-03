Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of OLN opened at $58.20 on Monday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

