Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.03

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.03 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 24.51 ($0.31). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 48,359 shares traded.

Oncimmune Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.52. The company has a market cap of £18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill purchased 48,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($13,041.08). Corporate insiders own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

