Oppenheimer Boosts WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $10.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $6.61 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $986.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.38.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. WisdomTree had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.