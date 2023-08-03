Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $245.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $219.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.07. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

