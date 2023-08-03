O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $967.40.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $918.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $933.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.