Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.07, but opened at $99.00. Oshkosh shares last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 279,839 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

