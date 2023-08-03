Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Industries

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

