Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 381.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

