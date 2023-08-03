Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

