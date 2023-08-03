Patrick R. Gruber Sells 104,488 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,247.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gevo Trading Down 4.9 %

GEVO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 5,722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 3,346,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,308,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

