Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
