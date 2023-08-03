Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

