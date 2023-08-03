Philip E. Donaldson Sells 675 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $157.53 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $166.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

