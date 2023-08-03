Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,413,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.