Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

