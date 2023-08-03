Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 307 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $721.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.24 and a 200-day moving average of $685.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

