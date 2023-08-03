Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $187,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 309,550 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.