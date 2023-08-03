Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,600,833 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

