Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $358.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.81 and a 200 day moving average of $325.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

