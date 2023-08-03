Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.65. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

