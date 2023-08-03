Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,237. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $221.55 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $222.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

