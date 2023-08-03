Piper Sandler Boosts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $25.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

