Piper Sandler Boosts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $32.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,068 shares of company stock worth $7,424,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

