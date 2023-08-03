Piper Sandler Increases Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target to $25.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
