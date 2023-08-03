Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

