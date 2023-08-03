PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $316,120.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

