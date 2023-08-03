Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.67

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $7.85. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 126,105 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 10,022,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,249,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,414,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,999,443.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.