Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -716.67%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

