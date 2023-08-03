Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Grab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Grab Stock Down 3.7 %

GRAB opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.