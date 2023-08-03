Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $167,042,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

