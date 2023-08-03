Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,644 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,751,600,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 248.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

