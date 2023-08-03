Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,726 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,933.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 127,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

