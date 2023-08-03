Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,126,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 435,974 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have commented on TECK. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

