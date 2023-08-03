Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HE opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.