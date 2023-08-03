Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 837 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

STZ stock opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

