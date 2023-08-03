Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 9,518 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TLK opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

