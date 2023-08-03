Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $221,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
