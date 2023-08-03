Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

NYSE MTG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

