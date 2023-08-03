Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.