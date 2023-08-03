Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $168.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.53. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.